Arsenal delivered their best performance of the season on Boxing Day as they outclassed Chelsea in a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta was the bookmakers’ favourite to be sacked before the game kicked off, but he outsmarted Frank Lampard to relieve the mounting pressure on his shoulders.

The Gunners, invigorated by the inclusion of a cohort of talented youngsters including Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka, took the lead inside the first half courtesy of a dubious penalty decision.

Reece James was adjudged to have upended Kieran Trippier inside the penalty area having been bypassed by the Scotland international initially, though replays suggested the decision was on the soft side.

VAR opted not to intervene and Alexandre Lacazette coolly dispatched past Edouard Mendy from the spot.

Arsenal got their just reward for a dominant first half just before the interval as they scored a second goal through one of the more unlikely sources in the shape of Granit Xhaka.

The divisive Switzerland international looped an exquisite free kick over the wall and into the top right corner, and from there on the Gunners controlled the game in a manner that is likely to breed optimism both within the dressing room and amongst a fanbase who were growing increasingly irritable in the weeks building up to this London derby.

Bukayo Saka, who has been a diamond amongst the mud for Arsenal this season, aptly added a third in the 56th minute with a looping right-footed effort that appeared to be intended as a cross towards the back post.

Chelsea probed and pressed for the rest of proceedings without truly mounting a sustained assault on Bernd Leno’s goal, but Tammy Abraham, having initially been flagged for offside, pulled one back in the 85th minute from close range following a VAR review.

There was a brief moment of panic for the hosts when they conceded a 90th minute penalty, but Bernd Leno heroically outwitted the typically clinical Jorginho with a save down to his left hand side.

The result, which was their first win since a 1-0 win over Man United back in October, takes Arsenal into 14th place ahead of their trip to Brighton in three days' time.

