Aston Villa news: Tim Sherwood reveals he wanted Tottenham to sign Jack Grealish

Back in 2015, Tim Sherwood's assertion that Jack Grealish was worth more than £60m was largely derided.

Indeed, then in charge of Aston Villa, 'Tactics Tim' backed this young talent to the hilt despite off-field reports about his behaviour.

Now, Sherwood has seemingly been proven right and then some. After all, Grealish is now reportedly valued at £100m by his club after establishing himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

1 of 15 Sevilla academy product Bosko Balaban Carles Gil Jose Crespo Carlos Cuellar

Interestingly, according to The Athletic, Sherwood actually pressed for Tottenham Hotspur to sign him when he was 16.

Making his case to Harry Redknapp, he advised a swap deal in order to bring the midfielder to the capital as far back as 2011, though clearly it never came off.

Sherwood would, of course, manage Grealish and watched him help overturn Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final in 2015 before going on to his more recent success.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Part of Grealish's appeal as a player is surely the dominance he has in the Villa side.

Unsurprisingly, he leads the way in almost every important attacking metric and that reliance on him has been something Daniel Storey talked about. As good a player as he is, would another side - particularly a top one - adopt the same approach?

That's not to say he's only good enough to be a bit-part player were he to move to (with all due respect) a bigger team, it's just the marriage between club and player looks ideal.

Grealish has developed into a leader with Villa and one of the Premier League's brightest stars, but whether that would've happened at a club he doesn't enjoy a natural emotional connection with remains a matter of debate.

News Now - Sport News