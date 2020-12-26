Arsenal, to the big surprise of many, sealed a deserved 3-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.

Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled in the Premier League for much of the season but produced an unexpectedly good team performance to secure all three points.

Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 34th minute before Granit Xhaka doubled the hosts’ advantage on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant free-kick.

Arsenal then made it 3-0 in the 56th minute thanks to Bukayo Saka.

But did the 19-year-old really mean to score his goal - or was it a fluke?

You can watch Saka’s goal here if you haven’t seen it…

Looks a bit of a fluke on first glance, doesn’t it?

But if Saka meant it, that’s an incredible goal.

Saka was asked the question by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after the match, and Saka insists it was deliberate.

“Did you mean it?” Shreeves asked.

Saka responded by saying: “Of course, man”.

“That’s not a very convincing answer!” Shreeves replied.

Saka then added: “He was off his line!”

Watch the clip here…

So there you have it, straight from Saka’s mouth: he meant it.

We’ll give you the benefit of the doubt on this occasion, Bukayo!

