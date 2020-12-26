West Ham are just one of those clubs that never seems to do things sensibly in the transfer market.

The last few windows under David Moyes excepted, the Irons have this unusual knack of bringing in big names who have no obvious place in the team, like Andriy Yarmolenko, and then supplementing them with budget signings who clearly aren't good enough, like goalkeeper Roberto.

Throw in a few random has-beens for good measure - Alvaro Arbeloa, Patrice Evra or Mladen Petric, for example - and a couple of they'll-never-make-it academy graduates, and you're left with an incredibly bizarre mix of former players vastly ranging in ability.

West Ham fans will blame David Gold and David Sullivan but this tradition far pre-dates the controversial co-chairmen. Who can forget when the Irons signed Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano and John Paintsil in the same transfer window? That's a tough one to get your head around.

Go back even further and Harry Redknapp was bringing in the likes of Marco Boogers, so relentless inconsistency in recruitment has plagued the east Londoners for many decades.

And while that's caused plenty of problems on the pitch, it has allowed us to put a very interesting quiz together - can you name these 15 completely forgettable and incredibly obscure former Hammers?

Give it a crack and be sure to post your score on social media!

