Man United transfer news: David Ornstein reveals transfer discussions with Kieran Trippier

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier in recent weeks.

The England international joined the La Liga giants from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019 following a poor season under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Trippier has rediscovered his best form under Diego Simeone's tutelage and worked his way back into the England fold as a result.

And according to a report published by The Telegraph (via Metro) earlier in December, Trippier has now emerged as a target for Man United as the club look to recruit a quality alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

Murmurs regarding United's potential interest have rumbled on throughout the month ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, and now David Ornstein has confirmed that the interest from Old Trafford is genuine.

While writing in his Q&A column on The Athletic, the reliable journalist claimed that United have held discussions with Trippier in the past, but his recent 10-week ban from football has scuppered the possibility of a January deal.

'It is accurate, Menas, that Manchester United held discussions over a move for Trippier but I’ve not heard anything to indicate the matter has gone any further.

'What it does show is that they are thinking about adding competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, which is what happened at left-back last summer when Alex Telles was recruited to vie with Luke Shaw. I don’t know of any other names in the frame at present.

'As for Trippier, it sounds to me like he and his family would consider returning from Spain but any potential transfer will be complicated by the 30-year-old’s 10-week suspension by the Football Association over a betting charge relating to his move from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid in 2019.'

GIVEMESPORT'S Jack Saville says...

Trippier would be a brilliant alternative to Wan-Bissaka at right back.

The former Crystal Palace star has improved going forward but he's still far from the marauding presence United are crying out for.

The signing of Trippier would hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an adept all-rounder with excellent end product in the final third, while his talent from dead ball situations would put another weapon in United's armoury.

United will be frustrated by Trippier's recent ban but the 30-year-old will have just one year remaining on his contract in the summer of 2021, which could work in their favour on the negotiating table with Atletico.

Providing Trippier is, as Ornstein suggests, open to the possibility of returning from Spain, the Red Devils should pursue his signature in 2021 ahead of a summer swoop.

