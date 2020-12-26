Nobody expected Arsenal to beat Chelsea 3-1 on Boxing Day.

The Gunners had picked up a dismal 14 points from their opening 14 Premier League fixtures heading into this fixture. Relegation for the north London outfit was being discussed by fans and pundits alike as a real possibility.

Chelsea were the strong favourites at the Emirates Stadium but found themselves 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka.

Bukayo Saka then added gloss to the scoreline with what initially appeared to be a fortuitous third goal.

The teenager looped the ball over Edouard Mendy and into the back of the net to give Arsenal a shock 3-0 lead.

Chelsea threatened a late comeback after making it 3-1 through Tammy Abraham in the 85th minute.

Jorginho had a golden opportunity to set up a thrilling finale but saw his penalty saved by Bernd Leno.

Eagle-eyed football fans spotted a conversation between Abraham and Saka after the full-time whistle.

Abraham appeared to say to Saka: “You didn’t mean it, shut up man”.

Watch the funny clip here…

Despite Saka’s insistence that he meant his goal, Abraham was having absolutely none of it.

Saka, however, immediately took to social media after the match to set the record straight…

We believe you, Bukayo!

We can’t say the same for Tammy, though.

Arsenal move up one place to 14th in the Premier League table following their victory over Frank Lampard’s men.

The result alleviates some of the pressure on Arteta’s shoulders.

The Gunners now begin preparations for two tricky back-to-back away match against Brighton (December 29) and West Brom (January 2).

News Now - Sport News