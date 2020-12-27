Lionel Messi made history earlier this month after scoring the 644th goal of his extraordinary Barcelona career against Real Valladolid.

The legendary Argentine forward broke Pele’s long-standing record for most goals scored for a single club in the process.

In one of the most ingenious stunts of 2020, Budweiser marked this achievement by sending personalised bottles of beer to every goalkeeper that Messi has scored against.

The bottles all feature a specific number (one for each of Messi’s 644 Barça goals) alongside an image of Messi celebrating.

Every bottle was accompanied by the following message: “This feat is made even more extraordinary given they were scored against the best keepers in the world. We know of no other competitors more worthy of celebrating. Kings aren't made overnight.”

Several of the ‘keepers who received the beers took to social media afterwards.

Gianluigi Buffon tweeted: “.@budfootball... thanks for the beers. I’ll take it as a compliment. We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers!”

While Jan Oblak posted: “Congratulations on your great achievement of 644 goals, Leo. I never like conceding but the challenge of stopping you brings the best out of goalkeepers too. Thank you @budfootball for the special gift.”

However, no goalkeeper received more bottles of beer than Diego Alves, the former Valencia shot-stopper, who conceded 21 of Messi’s 644 goals.

Second on the list was ex-Athletic Bilbao star Gorka Iraizoz (18), followed by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas and Anders Fernandez (17 each).

Madrid's current 'keeper Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, was sent nine bottles.

A full list of every goalkeeper to receive at least one of these special Messi beers has now been posted online.

And you can see it here…

(Image credit: Reddit).

Manchester United’s David de Gea received six bottles, Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris got three, while Edwin van der Sar, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and former England international Joe Hart were all handed two apiece.

Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga was also sent two bottles, as were Petr Cech, Manuel Neuer and Jens Lehmann.

While every single goal would have hurt all of the ‘keepers on the list at the time, they’re all in very good company.

There aren’t many goalkeepers that Messi, the player regarded by many as the greatest of all time, has failed to score against over the past 15 years.

