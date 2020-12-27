The year of 2020 has brought out the creative, bizarre and delirious side out in most of us.

With our free time stretched to new levels and leaving humanity in something of a pandemic induced vacuum, many have embraced their creative side and shared their moments of individual spontaneity on social media.

We've seen football clubs as Peep Show characters, supermarket concept kits and football players as amateur cricket players in iconic Twitter threads, while mind-blowing stats from Richard Jolly and relentlessly on the money political satire from Josh Berry have also captured our attention on social media.

And with 2020 drawing towards a close, we have another slice of digital genius to add to the hall of fame for the year.

With Storm Bella brewing near the Etihad Stadium ahead of Manchester City's Boxing Day clash with Newcastle United, Pep Guardiola delivered his pre-match interview in uncharacteristic attire.

Sporting a hoodie and rain jacket combination, and with his hood protecting him from the pouring rain in the North West, Guardiola left himself exposed to a hilarious tongue-in-cheek dub.

Kristian von Streng Hæhre, a content creator at TV 2 Sporten, synched Eminem's iconic track Lose Yourself over one of Guardiola's answers to the media.

In the 40-second clip Guardiola is transformed from revered football thinker to freestyling rap extraordinaire in a video that drew attention from Gary Lineker on Twitter.

We won't be surprised to see a few more videos like these floating about once people work out what app von Streng Hæhre used to create this digital masterpiece.

You can see the clip in full below:

On the football field, meanwhile, Guardiola led his side to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday evening courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Given that the Catalonian has just signed a new contract with Manchester City, we won't be holding off breath for his debut EP just yet.

