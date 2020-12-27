Martinelli solves one of Arteta's biggest Arsenal problems

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta successfully navigated a potentially era-ending fixture against Chelsea on Boxing Day with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Faced with a host of first-team problems - including the absence of Gabriel and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - Arteta was forced to call upon some of the less experienced players in his squad to end a barren run of form in the Premier League.

Arteta's stubborn refusal to mix the pack during Arsenal's tepid sell of form has been one of the more jarring and nonsensical themes at the club in recent weeks, so it was rather fitting that Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were the players on cue to dig their manager out of an ever-sinking hole.

There was a scarcity of evidence to suggest Smith-Rowe was making his first league appearance of the season, such was the level of maturity and confidence that he played with, while Saka was as creative, combative and reliable as ever in his man of the match display.

But it was the eagerly anticipated return of Martinelli, a player of whom so much is expected, that really gave the supporters a renewed sense of optimism.

The Gunners have been the footballing equivalent of a loveless marriage - devoid of spark, laden with erratic moments of individual rage and perennially longing for the glory years - since their 1-0 win at Manchester United on 1 November.

At the crux of the issue has been an inability to extract the best form from Arsenal's most senior, and arguably most gifted, attacking players.

Willian has been uninspiring and a textbook example of why signing deadwood from your rivals is a flawed transfer strategy, though Arsenal's decision makers shouldn't have needed to reach this point to learn that poignant lesson.

Fitting both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang into the system has also been an issue for Arteta, with both players having played away from their favoured centre-forward position on myriad occasions and thus compromising their rhythm and form as a result.

There is a pervading feeling that the Gabon international is wasted on the left side, while the fact that Saka is left-footed limits Kieran Tierney's opportunities to overlap and hurt the opposition with his excellent delivery from wide areas.

On Boxing Day, though, Martinelli's timely Premier League return showed that there is an internal solution to this problem.

Not only was the Brazilian, who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, a menace in possession and a constant threat in the final-third, he was full of exuberant energy - eager to hassle the opposition in a manner seldom seen since Alexis Sanchez's departure.

The 19-year-old completed more tackles (3) and shots (4) than any other player in Arsenal colours, per Whoscored in a performance that justified Aubameyang's claim that he has the energy, attitude and mindset to become a superstar.

His natural suitability to the left wing role, meanwhile, was conducive to a more impactful attacking display from Tierney, who rather deviously earned the home side the penalty that enabled them to break the deadlock in the first half. With Martinelli dragging defenders out of position while drifting infield, Tierney may well become a major beneficiary of his return to fitness.

It's pertinent to note that this was only Martinelli's seventh Premier League start since his injury-hit spell in north London began.

Arteta is going to need more than just one injection of inspiration to resolve the broad issues underpinning the club's opening to the season, but Saturday's showing did prove that he has a player capable of galvanising his attack from an area that has become something of a problem position.

For now, the 38-year-old will breathe a sigh of relief and raise a glass to his precocious saviour.

Next he'll need to work out how to incorporate him into a starting XI with Saka, Aubameyang and Lacazette.

