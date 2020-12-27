The wrestling world received some desperately sad news late Saturday night/early Sunday morning when it was announced that Jonathan Huber, known as Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE, had passed away. He was just 41 years old.

Huber's wife Amanda confirmed in an Instagram post that her husband had lost his battle against a non-COVID-related lung issue. AEW also posted a tribute to Huber on their own social media, remembering him as "a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simple a very kind soul."

One of just three men to hold the company's TNT Championship, Huber spent only seven months on the AEW roster, but made a big splash in the promotion under his Brodie Lee persona as the leader of the Dark Order stable.

He also made a similar impact backstage. "We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own," read the closing line of their post.

Prior to his time in AEW, Huber spent more than seven years with WWE as Luke Harper, where he was an original member of the Wyatt Family. A former two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion (with Erick Rowan), Huber also held the Intercontinental Championship during his time with the company.

In their own post on social media, WWE wrote: "WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber's family, friends and fans."

From the outpouring of love seen in the last few hours following the tragic news, it is clear that Huber was loved and respected by many of his peers. Hundreds of tributes have been posted since the tragic news broke, including messages from the likes of Bray Wyatt, Triple H, Kofi Kingston, Cody Rhodes, Stephanie McMahon and AEW boss Tony Khan.

Each of these reflected on Huber's qualities as a friend, father and husband, as well as his ability as a performer. A champion in the ring, but also a great man.

We send our condolences to the friends and family of Jonathan Huber.

