Liverpool have been so successful over the past couple of seasons because every player and member of staff has been pulling in the same direction.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t had many major issues to contend with, in terms of first-team players wanting to leave Anfield.

But is that about to change in 2021? Mohamed Salah is apparently not entirely happy at Liverpool - according to Mohamed Aboutrika, his friend and former international teammate - and there’s speculation that he would be open to leaving the club next summer.

There’s no need for Liverpool to panic at the moment. Salah signed a five-year contract extension in 2018, tying him down until 2023, and is still producing the goods on the pitch.

In 21 appearances this season, the Egyptian forward has bagged 16 goals and provided four assists.

However, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore wants Salah to commit his long-term future to the Reds or leave in the summer.

“Jurgen Klopp needs to send a real message to Mo Salah: Tell us you want to stay – or you’re free to leave,” Collymore, who played for Liverpool between 1995-1997, wrote in The Mirror.

“Sensational though he has been, he’s not bigger than Liverpool FC, so the manager needs to call his bluff.”

He continued: “An interview over in Spain ­suggesting he was unhappy at not ­being made ­captain against Midtjylland in the Champions League, and flashing a smile towards Barcelona and Real Madrid, are the ­broadest of hints.

“Not being made skipper in a Champions League group game? It’s an overreaction. It smacks of Yaya Toure and the infamous birthday cake episode to me.

“There are situations where you make your disquiet public – or else get your agent to do it for you – and that wasn’t one of them.”

Collymore wants Liverpool to issue Salah with an ultimatum: either sign a new contract, or pack your bags.

The ex-England international added: “As far as I’m concerned, it can be sorted one simple way.

“I know Klopp says that he spoke to Salah about it, but now the Liverpool manager needs to back it up with: ‘Mo, you’ve been sensational for the last three or four years. We’re going to offer you the opportunity to stay here for life. Here’s a new contract’.

“If, at this point, Salah blinks, then you open the door and say, ‘We move on’.

“He’s not the main man at Anfield. You could argue Virgil van Dijk is, Jordan Henderson is, the list goes on.

“So, offer him £200,000-a-week, or whatever it is that he wants. Call him out.

“If he doesn’t take it, then make him available for sale at the end of the season.”

Collymore wants Salah to avoid tarnishing his Liverpool legacy by leaving the club under a potential cloud.

“It’s a case of, ‘Come on Mo. Tell us the truth. If you want to leave, it’s not a problem, who wouldn’t?’ But the least the club and manager ­deserve is honesty,” he said.

“If you start messing ­people about, then you end up ruining your reputation. Liverpool is a juggernaut.

“I would hate to think that a player who has contributed so much over the past three or four years would go out on a sour note.

“So, Salah, be honest, up front – and tell us what you really want . . . for the good of everyone.”

