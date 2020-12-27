Tributes have flooded in for Jonathan Huber - known professionally as both Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE - since news of his tragic passing broke.

Countless wrestling personalities have paid their respects to Huber on social media in the hours that have passed. One of the most touching was posted by WWE's Bray Wyatt on his Instagram account.

Prior to morphing into his current persona of 'The Fiend', Wyatt spent several years as the leader of the Wyatt Family. Debuting on NXT back in November 2012, the outlandish trio of Wyatt, Harper and stablemate Erick Rowan showed their potential immediately.

It took less than a year for the Wyatt Family to be called up to the main roster and the group went on to become one of the more fondly remembered factions of the last decade.

For all their success in front of the camera, though, Wyatt and Harper also forged a strong bond behind the scenes. Wyatt shared a series of photos of the pair together following his friend's passing, together with a heartfelt caption.

"You were my best friend. My brother, my partner, my Terry Gordy. We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it," Wyatt stated, proudly reflecting on their work as a team.

We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s. Where do we go now? What do I do knowing I’ll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high. I miss you so f****** much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry brother. I’m so sorry.

Wyatt then went on to promise to look out for Huber's family, especially his young son.

"I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see. I promise I’ll put him over clean in dark matches when he’s old enough just like I promised," acknowledged Wyatt poignantly.

"I’m hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to say goodbye... But then again, it’s Saturday and you know what that means….," wrote Wyatt, in reference to the social media posts that Huber would make daily for an extended period.

Wyatt would sign off his loving tribute under his real name: "Save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that’s where I belong. I’ll be there when it’s my time. Goodbye forever Brodie. I love you. Windham."

The character of Luke Harper played a pivotal role in the evolution of Bray Wyatt's persona on WWE television.

Far more importantly, though, Jonathan Huber made an even bigger impact on Windham Rotunda - the man behind the gimmick.

A truly sad day.

