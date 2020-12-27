Manchester United and Leicester played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils took the lead through Marcus Rashford after 23 minutes, only for Harvey Barnes to level proceedings eight minutes later.

United looked like they would walk away with all three points when Bruno Fernandes put them in front once again with 10 minutes remaining.

But Jamie Vardy's close range strike deflected off Axel Tuanzebe and into the net, meaning the two sides shared the spoils.

It was a mixed day for Rashford.

The Englishman could have, and maybe should have, had a hat-trick.

He managed to put a close-range header over the bar in the game's opening minutes, while he also missed a one-on-one in the second half.

However, he did manage to net once, which was his 50th goal in England's top tier.

And, with his 23rd minute effort, Rashford became the seventh youngest player in Premier League history to reach the milestone.

View the 10 youngest players to reach 50 Premier League goals below. Data has been taken from the official Premier League website.

10. Chris Sutton - 23 years,188 days

9. Andy Cole - 23 years,140 days

8. Emile Heskey - 23 years, 101 days

7. Marcus Rashford - 23 years, 56 days

6. Harry Kane - 23 years, 44 days

5. Cristiano Ronaldo - 22 years, 341 days

4. Romelu Lukaku - 22 years, 192 days

3. Wayne Rooney - 21 years, 46 days

2. Michael Owen - 20 years, 256 days

1. Robbie Fowler - 20 years, 252 days

What a list of names that is.

Rashford's achievement is impressive, but he was still far away from breaking Fowler's record.

Both himself and Owen reached 50 Premier League goals before their 21st birthday, which just goes to show how good the pair were as youngsters.

It's going to take a special player to reach the milestone quicker than what Fowler did.

Rashford now has his eyes set on reaching 100 goals in England's top tier.

The way he's going, it wouldn't be surprising at all if he reached it before his 27th birthday.

