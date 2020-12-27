Andy Ruiz Jr almost looks like a different man as he has undergone an incredible body transformation since his last fight against Anthony Joshua back in December 2019.

The Mexican fighter shocked the world when he defeated AJ in June 2019, stopping the British heavyweight in the seventh round and claiming the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in the process.

However, Ruiz was outclassed by AJ in their second bout in Saudi Arabia, losing the fight on points and was heavily criticised for coming into the fight overweight.

Fast forward a year and Andy Ruiz Jr now looks to be in incredible shape as he seeks to make a long-awaited return to the ring.

Ruiz Jr, 31, stated his plans to get back to the top of his game by ditching his former coach for expert trainer Eddy Reynoso, the coach who trains elite boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Ruiz Jr took to Instagram to upload a small training video where he is doing some drills with his coach, throwing some ferocious left hooks which many of his previous opponents have struggled to cope with.

The caption for the video reads: "Working hard getting ready for whoever is next. Thanks to God we are on the right track."

The Mexican heavyweight also announced that he had lost 20lbs as well as claiming that he had been worked hard by his coach.

Ruiz said: "It’s hard man. I have never done this in my whole life.

"Never lift weights, never had a physical trainer like they are doing… It’s time to execute, time to get it back, time to work hard.”

Ruiz Jr previously expressed his desire to have a third fight with AJ, however, it looks as if the champion has his eyes set on a clash with Tyson Fury.

To the surprise of many, Promoter Eddie Hearn stated that Ruiz Jr's next opponent could even be Dillian Whyte.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Hearn said: "We will be reaching out to other players in the heavyweight division to see if they fancy it.

"I'd love to make Ruiz Jr vs Whyte, Wilder vs Whyte, Ortiz vs Whyte."

News Now - Sport News