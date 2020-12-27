Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been in scintillating form so far this season.

In 14 appearances, the England international has scored six goals and provided eight assists.

Speculation was rife that Grealish would leave Villa Park at the end of last season - Manchester United were among the teams reportedly interested in signing the attacking midfielder - but he stayed and ended up signing a new five-year contract with his boyhood club.

United, along with several other top clubs, will be kicking themselves for not pushing harder to sign Grealish in the summer.

The 25-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the Premier League’s standout performers in recent months.

WhoScored.com rank Grealish as the highest-rated player in England’s top-flight so far this season, followed by Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes.

Holding onto Grealish for another season will be tough for Villa at this rate, regardless of where they end up in the Premier League table at the end of the campaign. We’re talking about a potential world-class footballer here.

As interest in Grealish continues to grow, you might be wondering why the Villa star wears his socks so low.

While the vast majority of footballers wear their socks up to their knees, Grealish’s socks barely reach his shins.

The midfielder doesn’t like rolling up his socks and explained how that’s unlikely to change throughout the remainder of his career due to superstitious reasons.

"Obviously your socks are supposed to go above your calves,” Grealish was quoted saying by Birmingham Live.

"But one year when I was here, the socks once shrunk in the wash. So they wouldn’t go higher.

"That season, I ended up playing really well. So it became a superstitious thing for me. I thought ‘I’m going to keep doing this because I’ve done well’."

There had previously been speculation that Grealish wore his socks so low after watching footage of Man Utd legend George Best, who would glide past defenders with his socks around his ankles.

But Grealish dismissed this, adding: "A lot of people say that it’s because of George Best. While I love him and admire so much what he did, that isn’t the reason."

You may also be wondering whether Grealish actually wears shin pads. After all, the Football Association’s Laws of the Game clearly state that shinguards are compulsory equipment.

He does, apparently, although they’re described as ‘teenage’ shin pads by a source close to the player.

Birmingham Live have been told the shin pads are between large child and small adult size.

He wears such small shinguards, according to the report, to help him move more freely as he finds the shin pads that go further up his leg to be restrictive.

"It's a superstition that I've done all my life and I'm going to keep it that way,” Grealish insists.

"A few referees have tried telling me but I've got to keep it like that."

As long as Grealish continues to shine, his unusual habits related to his on-pitch attire are unlikely to change any time soon.

