Neymar: PSG star criticised for 'hosting 500 people at a five-day party' amid Covid-19 pandemic

Neymar thought he would be out of action for a long time when he was stretchered off against Lyon earlier this month.

The PSG star was caught with a late challenge and left the pitch in tears.

Fortunately, scans revealed he did not sustain a serious injury and he will be back in early 2021.

Neymar has been in Brazil while he has been recovering from the injury.

He spent Christmas surrounded by his loved ones and he posted an image of him celebrating the occasion with his family.

However, Neymar has been criticised for his actions in the days following Christmas.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo, per the Daily Mail, Neymar has allegedly organised and is currently hosting a five-day festive party, with '500 people in attendance'.

The party is being reportedly held at a resort near Rio de Janeiro.

It is said to have started on Christmas Day and will run until the New Year.

Neymar has allegedly banned attendees from bringing mobiles to the party and hired a band to play for the duration of the party.

Those in attendance reportedly include his sister Rafaella Santos and Brazilian influencer Camila Loures.

Neymar has been criticised by many in Brazil for hosting the party despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has been one of the hardest hit countries in the world and it is still very much an ongoing issue.

One man that has slammed Neymar is Human rights lawyer Augusto de Arruda Botelho, who tweeted: "The stupid trophy of the day goes to Neymar and your 5-day party."

Neymar is yet to comment amid the criticism.

News Now - Sport News