Professional wrestler Jonathan Huber, also known as Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE, has tragically passed away at only 41 years of age.

Luke Harper was a fan favourite amongst the WWE Universe faithful, as his incredible athleticism and power, in addition to his charismatic nature, made him a joy to watch in the ring.

Harper played an integral part in the emergence of the Wyatt Family, alongside Erick Rowan and Bray Wyatt, who took the WWE by storm in 2012.

Harper would also go on to have individual success in the WWE as he became the Intercontinental Champion in November 2014 live on RAW, defeating Dolph Ziggler in emphatic style.

He then reconnected with the Wyatt Family in 2015 through to 2017, with Randy Orton also joining the family.

Harper would then go on reconnect with his former Wyatt Family partner Erick Rowan to form The Bludgeon Brothers in the back end of 2018.

The first son of the Wyatt Family had an incredible pro wrestling career and his tragic passing has sent shivers across the wrestling world.

During his time in the WWE, he was best known for his devastating finishing move, which was called the Discus Clothesline.

WWE analyst Ryan Satin posted a small compilation of Harper’s famous finisher on Twitter to celebrate the incredible career of the WWE superstar, and the video has since gone viral.

Satin used the following caption: “A compilation of discuss clotheslines from Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper.”

“The guy made every move look impactful as hell. I’m gonna miss seeing these.”

It truly is a sad day in the world of professional wrestling, and our thoughts go out to Huber's friends and families.

News Now - Sport News