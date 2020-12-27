Wolves transfer news: Nuno Espírito Santo's side make enquiry for Real Madrid ace

Wolves desperately need to strengthen in the transfer market.

And the area they arguably need to focus on the most in January is the forward position.

The West Midlands club have one of the best strikers in the Premier League in Raul Jimenez.

But the Mexican striker is currently out indefinitely after suffering a sickening head injury against Arsenal in November.

Nuno Espírito Santo said in November that he doesn't know when he will return to action.

1 of 15 Signed for £2.5m but had his contract terminated by mutual consent Graham Stack Steven Mouyokolo Lewis Gobern Prince Oniangue

“In this situation, we don’t have a timetable. We have to follow the protocols, but mainly it’s about getting him healthy again. There’s no rush, we have time," he told Wolves' official website.

“I don’t think that he’s talking about it, but I’m sure that he’s feeling it. He has this desire inside him that he wants to return, and this is the most important step – he wants it.

“He will be given time, but he wants to return. Raul is a player who needs to be inside of the pitch; he’s so talented, so good, and so important for us. I know in his mind is this will to return."

And Wolves look like they are taking action in January.

According to the Athletic's Tim Spiers, Wolves have made a loan enquiry for Real Madrid ace, Luka Jovic.

Spiers writes that Madrid would likely prefer a transfer which included a permanent deal.

The Athletic reporter goes on to state that Jovic is just one of a few names on Wolves' shortlist. A move for Liverpool's Divock Origi is not a priority.

The Serbian star was highly thought of during his time at Frankfurt, with Real Madrid winning the race for his signature.

Jovic, who is rated at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, was once compared to Luis Suarez during his time in Germany.

But he's flattered to deceive during his time in Spain, scoring just twice in 32 games.

“He’s a classic goal-getter with great control of the ball and a good understanding of the game. I’d probably compare him to Luis Suarez,” Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic told T-Online, per the Bundesliga's official website.

“He’s courageous and dangerous at any moment because he’s always lying in wait for his chance or any inattention from the opponent."

Despite the lofty comparisons, Jovic has failed to impress in Spain, scoring just twice in 32 appearances.

Nevertheless, if Wolves do manage to get him him on loan, he could prove to be a good signing if he recaptures the form he showed while he was in Germany.

News Now - Sport News