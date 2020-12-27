Juventus make Pogba transfer stance clear ahead of January window

Paul Pogba is a wanted man.

The Manchester United midfielder seems to be coming to the end of his second spell at Old Trafford, after his agent’s rather pointed pronouncements on his future.

Indeed, Mino Raiola has made it clear that his client is not likely to be staying in Manchester for much longer as he feels a change is needed.

That has led to plenty of reports suggesting the interest of other top European clubs, namely Real Madrid and Juventus.

And it now appears that the Italian side have made their transfer stance clear.

Eurosport reports that the Serie A giants would love to find a way to buy Pogba in the January transfer window but that financing such a deal would be a difficult endeavour.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Pogba’s wages are said to pose a major problem and Juve are acutely aware that United will likely have an inflated sense of what the World Cup winner is worth.

Juve want to do a swap deal as a result but could afford a fee of around £50m, if the Premier League side were willing to listen.

Raiola, though, may keep his cards close to his chest given his awareness that Real are interested too, and he may be keen to negotiate in the summer instead of January.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Pogba is bad news at this point.

These stories won’t go away and it doesn’t feel like it’s doing United any good.

Thus, moving him on in January for literally any fee they can receive makes all the sense in the world.

Pogba isn’t actually all that important to the club anymore; the emergence of Bruno Fernandes has seen to that.

If there’s a swap deal on the table, or a bid of around £50m, United should be taking it and running for the hills.

It’s what is best for business.

News Now - Sport News