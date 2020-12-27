According to multiple sources, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is believed to have accrued a net worth of approximately £15 million.

The Senegalese superstar signed for Liverpool from Southampton back in July 2016 for £34 million.

This looked to be on the expensive side at the time, but the forward has blossomed into one of the best players in world football under Jurgen Klopp’s management.

Mane was a joint Golden Boot winner in 2019 and was also named in the CAF Africa’s finest XI three times (2016, 2017, and 2019).

He has also won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 as well as the Premier League in 2020.

Mane is believed to be on £100,000 per week at Liverpool. Given the current climate of football, you would maybe expect a player of his ability to be earning more, nevertheless, this is still a rather staggering weekly salary.

With his Liverpool salary, in addition to his brand endorsement and product advertisements, Mane’s collective net worth is said to be hovering around the £15 million mark.

The Senegalese forward is said to have a superb car collection, which includes a Mercedes G63 AMG, an Audi RS7 and a Bentley Continental GT.

The 28-year-old forward also had endorsement deals with former Liverpool kit sponsor New Balance, as he signed for them in 2018.

Throughout the 2019/20 season, Mane was wearing New Balance Furon v5 boots as part of his deal with the sports fashion brand.

Away from New Balance, Mane also had endorsement deals with financial service powerhouse Western Union, and holidaymaker company Indonesia Tourism.

