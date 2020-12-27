Arsenal were back to their dazzling best on Boxing Day with an impressive win over Chelsea.

The 2020/21 campaign has been a brutal one for the Gunners, picking up no less than eight league defeats before Christmas and going almost three months without a win at Emirates Stadium.

And with Chelsea looking to haul themselves up to second place, it wouldn't have been surprising if Frank Lampard's men had run away comfortable victors in north London like Manchester City.

Arsenal's youngsters shine

However, Mikel Arteta's decision to invest his trust in youth proved to be inspired with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Emith Rowe standing out as some of Arsenal's best players on the night.

Saka was an energetic presence throughout and bagged Arsenal's third goal with a cross-cum-shot, while Smith Rowe, who assisted said goal, performed admirably up against N'Golo Kante.

All that being said, they'll be more than a few Gunners who will refer to Gabriel Martinelli as their Man of the Match after a superb display in just his third game since returning from injury.

Martinelli impresses vs Chelsea

The Brazilian has endured a desperately unlucky 2020 after picking up a serious knock in January, but has hit the ground running upon his comeback with a devastating performance against Chelsea.

Martinelli, dubbed the 'Talent of the Century' by Jurgen Klopp, was seen running the Blues' defence ragged and was unlucky not to beat Edouard Mendy, even coming close with a bicycle kick.

However, of all the superb moments that Martinelli produced during the 3-1 win, it was a lesser-spotted flash of brilliance that Match of the Day picked up that we're interested in.

Martinelli's epic pressing

As part of Alan Shearer's segment on Chelsea struggling to break Arsenal down, they showed a phenomenal clip that illustrated the true extent of Martinelli's passing and pressing.

The 19-year-old sensation could be seen forcing Chelsea fully 50 yards back down the pitch by giving two Chelsea players in a row the fright of their life as he sprinted towards them.

You can check out the brilliant clip down below as well as a larger portion of Shearer's analysis that shows exactly how Arsenal were able to keep their London rivals at arm's length.

Arsenal fans: Martinelli > Willian

Could there be a clearer demonstration of why so many Arsenal fans think Martinelli should replace Willian in the starting XI for good?

One fan penned on Twitter: "Martinelli should be starting over Willian from now on. #GM35 is clear."

Another wrote: "Watching the highlights of the game again reminds us once again that Martinelli has done more in 60 minutes than what Willian has so far this season."

A third posted: "Keep Willian away from the squad Martinelli is back now."

And a fourth uploaded: "Just rip up Willian's contract pls, Martinelli is here to stay."

For all the fanfare surrounding Willian's arrival from, of all clubs, Chelsea this summer, the winger has merely flattered to deceive with just a single shot on target in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Which, for the record, is only half the number that Martinelli has mustered despite the former Blue making 10 more appearances and being fit all season. Need we say any more than that?

