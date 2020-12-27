Liverpool given opportunity to sign £22m-rated Bundesliga ace in January

Liverpool have been linked with a multitude of defenders.

In case you weren’t aware, there have been a number of injury issues plaguing the Anfield club in recent months.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are currently on the sidelines, and could be until the end of the season, and that has led to plenty of speculation over the Reds’ January transfer plans.

It seems a move for a defender could yet happen, even though the club have ascended to the top of the Premier League table in the absence of their first-choice duo.

Eurosport reports that there is no interest in the world-class duo of Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano, who play for Napoli and RB Leipzig respectively.

But there is the possibility of a swoop for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The Bundesliga club have been in terrible form this season and have yet to win a game in the German top-flight.

They have taken just four points from their 13 games and have conceded 36 goals in their 13 games – that’s an average of 2.7 goals conceded per game.

Still, Kabak is in demand and has played in eight of the games in the top-flight, while also winning six caps for Turkey.

The report states that the 20-year-old has been made available, and Liverpool have scouted him in the past.

A move for him would cost around £22m, which is a fee that is well within the Reds’ reach as the January transfer window looms.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a bit of a strange one.

Schalke have been absolutely awful this season and have conceded goals all over the place.

With Kabak playing, they shipped eight on the opening day to Bayern Munich, and have conceded 12 goals in their last five outings.

Of course, one player cannot be responsible for a team’s woes, but he clearly isn’t making that much of an impact on their defensive shape.

Liverpool may well have seen something in him that we can’t, and who are we to judge Michael Edwards after his list of successes?

Still, one feels the club could probably do better.

