It’s been a reasonably successful calendar year for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants won the 2019-20 La Liga title after finishing five points clear of their fierce rivals Barcelona, while they also lifted the Spanish Super Cup back in January.

Zinedine Zidane’s side won the Spanish Super Cup thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

However, Atletico would almost certainly have lifted the trophy if it wasn’t for Federico ‘Fede’ Valverde.

If there was an award for ’s**thousery moment of 2020’, the Uruguayan would surely deserve it.

With the score locked at 0-0 in the 114th minute, Atletico striker Alvaro Morata suddenly found himself through on goal with only Thibaut Courtois to beat.

As he raced towards the penalty area, tracked by three Real Madrid players, he was cynically taken down from behind by Valverde.

Valverde knew what was coming. Referee Jose Sanchez was left with no choice but to show the red card.

Watch the incident here...

Morata had been denied the chance to win the trophy for Atleti, who then proceeded to lose 4-1 in the penalty shoot-out.

Saul and Thomas Partey both missed for Los Rojiblancos, while Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all converted past Jan Oblak.

To add insult to injury for Atletico, Valverde was presented with the Man of the Match award afterwards. Unbelievable.

It’s since been reported that Valverde heard Ramos shout “Kill him!” as he chased Morata, which wouldn’t be at all surprising it if proves to be true.

In fairness to Simeone, who has been partial to the occasional moment of s**thousery himself throughout his life in football, he revealed after the match: “I told him [Valverde] that he did what he had to do at that moment.

“I think the prize for the best player makes perfect sense because Valverde won the game in this action.”

Admirable honesty from Simeone there. Most managers in his position would have been absolutely seething.

Responding to Simeone’s words in the post-match press conference, Valverde said: "I will always cherish the words that Simeone said to me today. I’m happy for the win but not for the kick I gave to another player.

“I wish I could've pulled his shirt instead. My teammates congratulated me for my sacrifice for the team not for kicking someone."

