Rumours have continued to circulate the internet regarding a rematch between two of UFC’s biggest stars, and it now seems Conor McGregor is really gunning for a shot at redemption against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It has been over two years since Khabib and McGregor’s infamous matchup in the Octagon, and in what was the most bought UFC pay-per-view fight of all time, many will have not forgotten who came out victorious.

The Russian got the job done that night, submitting McGregor before all hell broke loose in the aftermath.

McGregor’s victory over Donald Cerrone back in January 2020 was his first fight since losing to Khabib, and with the Irishman set to fight Dustin Poirier in less than a month, The Notorious will be looking for revenge if he comes out on top against the American.

To showcase to the internet that he is firmly thinking about a Khabib rematch, McGregor posted and then deleted tweets that clearly call for a rematch between him and The Eagle.

The Irishman tweeted: “MeDanaAliGonnaGetcha.”

From that tweet, McGregor believes that he, along with Dana White and Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, will lure the undefeated Russian back to the Octagon.

His next tweet said: “Robert Earl Britton is The Man!”, which refers to an alias that Abdelaziz used to register with United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Abdelaziz then replied to that same tweet by saying: “Wrong, The Eagle is,” before following it up with another reply which said that Abdelaziz has a roster full of fighters that could beat McGregor and deny him of any future championship hopes.

The Twitter chatter then concluded with McGregor replying to Abdelaziz that it was “decision time,” while also referring to Khabib as “the duck” because of McGregor’s belief that the Russian is not looking to finalise a rematch.

Ultimately, McGregor deleted the tweets in the end. With a fight coming up in less than a month, one would think he’d be fully focused on that rather than instigating more internet chatter regarding a Khabib rematch.

While McGregor is keen on a rematch, Khabib has downplayed the idea of it happening in various interviews. It has been rumoured that if he were to return to the Octagon to challenge for a 30th career win, it would be against Georges St-Pierre rather than McGregor.

Moreover, until we get official confirmation whether a rematch is indeed happening or not, let the constant internet chatter continue.

