Despite announcing his retirement just over a month ago, The Undertaker may have to wait a couple more years until he is formally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As one of the greatest to ever grace WWE, The Phenom has been a shoo-in for a Hall of Fame spot for many years now.

It had never been a question if he will get inducted, but rather when he will get inducted.

While fans are eager to have The Deadman inducted as soon as possible, it seems that his call to the hall might not be for another couple of years.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported, via wrestlingnews, that The Undertaker is likely to be part of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class, as the company would rather have a full crowd in attendance for his induction.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans have been unable to attend live sporting events. For an event as momentous as The Undertaker’s highly anticipated induction into the Hall of Fame, many will want to experience this in-person as opposed to virtually.

Meltzer also revealed the that 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is set to occur in 2021, will likely be virtual. The event was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Batista, Davey Boy Smith, The Bella Twins, The New World Order, Jushin Thunder Liger and John Bradshaw Layfield will all be a part of the 2021 class that is set to be inducted virtually. It is still unknown whether more names will be added to this list.

Fans may be eager for The Phenom to, at last, be formally inducted, but it does make sense that WWE would rather have The Undertaker’s illustrious career honoured at an in-person event.

Moreover, it is no surprise that Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE would rather have The Deadman’s highly anticipated induction take place when fans can actually witness it in person.

