Spurs rivalling Leeds for bargain Championship ace with £8m release clause

Tottenham Hotspur could potentially strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Spurs have taken something of a knock in their form in recent weeks and have gone three games in the Premier League without a win.

They drew with Crystal Palace and then lost to both Liverpool and Leicester City ahead of Sunday’s game against Wolves.

Still, they have 25 points from 14 games and are just four points behind second-placed Everton and are three behind third-placed Leicester.

A win over Wolves would see them move third from their current eighth-placed position, such is the bunched-up nature of the Premier League table.

Spurs are now looking ahead and there is the potential of strengthening Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Michael Olise has now emerged as a target, per The Athletic, with the Reading midfielder wanted by clubs across the Premier League.

Leeds United have been linked previously but it appears that Spurs are now potential suitors for the 19-year-old.

Olise has made 21 appearances in the Championship this season and has scored four goals, while also registering seven assists.

And it now appears that he could be snapped up for just £8m, given a release clause in his contract.

Spurs are said to have scouted the teenager for some time and he is seen as a potential rough diamond for any potential suitors to polish up if he is signed in January.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spurs could do with an extra degree of creativity.

Giovani Lo Celso is not exactly a No.10 and Dele Alli has not been playing under the management of Mourinho.

Per FBref, he averages 1.86 shots per 90 minutes, along with 0.93 shots on target. His ratio of shots that hit the target is 50%, too.

Alli, of course, came through the ranks in the Football League, cutting his teeth at MK Dons before his move to Spurs, and Olise could well follow in his footsteps.

Already, he has made 48 appearances for Reading and has four goals and nine assists to his name, and it seems he is destined to make the move to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

