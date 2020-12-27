Celtic facing huge fight to keep hold of 6ft 1in man this summer

Odsonne Edouard has become a star during his time at Celtic.

The Frenchman arrived from PSG on an initial loan deal in the 2017/18 season and the deal was made permanent at the end of the season.

He has made a total of 149 appearances for the Scottish club and has scored 71 goals, while also laying on 34 assists. That is a total of 105 goal involvements, or an involvement every 0.7 games.

That is a top record but he has struggled somewhat this season.

In the Scottish Premiership, he has already missed four games in the top-flight, including the Old Firm derby against Rangers, which Celtic lost 2-0.

In total, he has scored six goals in 13 top-flight games this season, which remains a fine ratio, and it appears his performances have been attracting interest.

Sport Witness carries a report from Tuttosport claiming that Juventus and AC Milan are both eyeing the 22-year-old, who scored 11 goals in six caps for France’s U21 side.

Juve want to sign a new striker and Edouard, who is 6ft 1in tall, has emerged as a possible target, with the Old Lady believing he could grow and improve over the next few seasons.

Celtic, per the report, value the striker at €30m (£27.5m) and it remains to be seen if he could be snaffled away from Celtic Park.

A move at that price would be the highest fee the Bhoys have ever received, eclipsing the £24.3m that Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this is a difficult one.

Edouard is clearly an exceptional player and has been in excellent form for Celtic for some time.

He has an excellent record and has scored goals throughout his spell, but if Juve came knocking with such a big bid, one has to think that Celtic simply won’t be able to keep him.

A move to Serie A would be an undoubted step up and could also give Edouard the chance to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Neil Lennon’s side face a serious fight to keep hold of him.

