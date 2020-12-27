Conor McGregor is less than a month away from making his return to the UFC Octagon.

The Irish superstar has fought just once in 2020 so it is no surprise that fans are chomping at the bit to see 'The Notorious' back in the cage.

The pair will take to the canvas at UFC 257 on Fight Island as they come to blows for the second time.

Their last clash was a short and brutal affair, with McGregor claiming the win via knockout in the first round.

Poirier will be hoping for a better showing this time around and will be quietly confident of causing an upset in Abu Dhabi.

It seems that McGregor may have a lot more to worry about than just Poirier however, according to a report in The Mirror.

That is because Khamzat Chimaev, who shares a manager with Khabib Nurmagomedov, has warned McGregor not to cross paths with him as they prepare for their various bouts on Fight Island.

If I see him on Fight Island, something will definitely happen.

"The UFC needs to hide him," he said.

It seems Chimaev is still brooding over some of McGregor's comments in the build up to his infamous bout with Nurmagomedov and intends to make his feelings known should he get the chance.

In the past, Chimaev even went as far as to fly to Dublin for an informal showdown with McGregor, but was detained at the airport.

"Honestly speaking, I wanted to beat him up," Chimaev added.

"Many people thought I was coming there to help him prepare for Khabib [but] I was coming there to protect our pride and honour; I was going there for all of us.

"If that would not have happened, I would have maybe thrown, I don't know, some object.

"I think I was able to stand for myself."

For now, Chimaev, who is one of the most promising prospects in the UFC, will have to make do with his Leon Edwards fight.

Meanwhile, McGregor's bout with Poirier - which will headline UFC 257 - promises to be an explosive clash.

