Real Madrid have not been firing on all cylinders so far in the 2020/21 season.

Los Blancos are currently tied at the top of La Liga with Atletico Madrid, although their fierce rivals have two games in hand.

Real Madrid also struggled to qualify to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

There were reports at one point that Zinedine Zidane was close to being shown the exit door.

Real Madrid have been good in recent weeks, having tasted victory in each of their last six games.

However, as always, Madrid will be looking to splash the cash in January.

And one shock name they've been linked to is Manchester City's wonderkid, Phil Foden.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the most promising young players in world football.

But he has not been a first team regular under Pep Guardiola.

Foden started the first four games in the Premier League this season, but he's since just started once in their last 10 matches.

And, according to the Mirror, Real Madrid are keeping tabs with his situation in Manchester.

Foden is said to be getting increasingly frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities.

There are fears that he may have to move on to be properly appreciated.

And Real Madrid are growing in confidence that they could do a deal for the 20-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

It would be a massive shock to see Foden leave Manchester for Madrid.

Foden is one of the most talented youngsters in the world and he would not come cheap at all.

Man City would be extremely reluctant to let him go. I'm just speculating, but you've got to think he would command a fee north of £100m.

And will Real Madrid pay that? That seems unlikely.

But circumstances could change if Foden is genuinely unhappy with his playing time at Man City.

It'll be interesting to see if further links emerge to Real Madrid emerge when the January transfer window opens next week.

