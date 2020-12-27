Leeds keeping tabs on former Man Utd man who would cost around £7m

West Bromwich Albion have struggled thus far this season.

The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table and appear set for a relegation fight for the remainder of the season.

Indeed, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool, they have won just once in the top-flight, beating Sheffield United.

So bad has their form been, the Baggies sacked Slaven Bilic and have appointed Sam Allardyce, the well-known firefighter to potentially keep them up.

And it seems vultures are already circling.

The Sun reports that Sam Johnstone is attracting interest from across the Premier League after impressing in goal for the Baggies.

The 27-year-old has made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the top-flight, and he will be a free agent at the end of next season.

Thus, there is every chance he could be sold in January, especially if the club have not managed to climb free of relegation trouble.

West Brom would look to recoup a fee of around £7m and Leeds and Brighton & Hove Albion are both on the lookout for a top goalkeeper, and are regarded as potential suitors.

Allardyce’s side would rather sell in the summer but a significant offer in January could see them do business, per the report.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a catastrophe for the Baggies.

Johnstone has been excellent this season and, at times, has saved the club from humiliation.

A former Manchester United academy kid, Johnstone has made a total of 108 appearances for the Baggies and has kept 26 clean sheets, impressing since his debut back in 2018.

The 27-year-old would surely be seriously missed if he did depart and it would leave the club in desperate need of a replacement at the turn of the year.

They should do all they can to keep him around, for the good of their chances of staying in the Premier League.

