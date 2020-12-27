Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in combat sports.

The Irish superstar has been part of some the biggest events in history thanks to his penchant for controversy and straight talking persona.

His infamous battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov will live long in the memory while his crossover fight with Floyd Mayweather proved to be one of the highest earning pay-per-views ever.

In the cage, McGregor is a no-nonsense, brutal combatant but outside the fight game, he is a fiercely committed family man.

The patriotic Irishman often posts clips and images of his family to his various social media platforms and is never short of a kind word for those he loves most.

Now, McGregor has been showing off his son’s remarkable boxing skills in a clip doing the rounds today.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Conor Jr. is just a toddler but his actions with his new toy show that he is a real chip off the old block.

In the background, McGregor can be heard shouting encouragements to the young up-and-comer as he took on the punching bag.

Look at those combinations - Conor Jr. is going to be unstoppable in a few years time.

In the meantime, Conor Sr. is preparing for his return to the Octagon as he jets off to take on Dustin Poirier on Fight Island.

The January 23 fight will be McGregor’s first since his comprehensive victory over Donald Cerrone way back in January of this year.

McGregor made light work of the American on that occasion, taking just 40 seconds to finish him off thanks to a brutal combination.

January’s fight will be the second time McGregor clashes with Poirier, with the Irish star claiming victory in their previous bout at UFC 178 in 2014.

McGregor, who is the favourite going into the fight, will be confident of notching up another win in Abu Dhabi.

