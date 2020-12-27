Man Utd make huge decision over pursuit for Bundesliga star

Manchester United are heading into the January transfer window in good shape.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, and drew 2-2 with Leicester City on Boxing Day.

They are just four points off leaders Liverpool, and also remain in the Carabao Cup, where they will play Manchester City in the semi-final.

Indeed, United have not lost in the Premier League since November 1st, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Since then, they have beaten Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United, and Leeds United, and drawn with Manchester City and Leicester.

That is fine form and with the January transfer window looming, they could potentially look to strengthen Solskjaer’s squad.

There have been reports of potential interest in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba but it appears that has now been put to bed.

The Athletic reports that the club are not interested in signing the Austria international and will not be making a move in the January transfer window.

United are said to have been made aware of the sizeable fees involved in a deal to sign the 28-year-old, and have subsequently made it known they will not be pursuing a deal.

Alaba is instead likely to move to Real Madrid, as he has turned down an offer of £200,000-per-week to stay at the Allianz Arena, though that will likely take place in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This isn’t a bad thing for United.

Alaba is surely expecting a higher wage than £200,000-per-week and it really isn’t worth it for United to bring in a player who is fast approaching his 30th birthday.

Now, of course, the defender is a world-class operator and would be a fine signing for anyone who picks him up.

But United can’t be splurging huge sums on players with no real sell-on value.

A strategy may finally be forming.

