Cristiano Ronaldo's collection of personal accolades is pretty sizeable.

In fact, there are few footballers in the history of the sport to have scooped more awards than the 35-year-old.

The Juventus superstar has won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, along with a plethora of other high-profile accolades.

On Sunday afternoon, Ronaldo added to his collection of awards as the Portuguese striker was officially named as the 'Player of the Century' at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The global icon beat both his eternal rival Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah to the award, with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski named as the 'Player of the Year' for 2020.

You can check out the other big winners from Sunday's Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai below.

Player of the Century - Cristiano Ronaldo

Player of the Year - Robert Lewandowski

Club of the Century - Real Madrid

Coach of the Century - Pep Guardiola

Agent of the Century - Jorge Mendes

Real Madrid have been named as the 'Club of the Century', Los Blancos winning the Champions League on five occasions between 2001 and 2020.

Much of the Spanish giants' continental success during that time period coincided with Ronaldo's stint at the club.

The Portuguese signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and he played a pivotal role in their last four Champions League triumphs.

Ronaldo played 438 times for Los Blancos during his nine years at the club, contributing 450 goals and 132 assists.

Both the Portuguese and his former club are worthy winners!

