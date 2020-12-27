West Ham set to offer new deal to Moyes stalwart

Lukasz Fabianski remains a key member of the West Ham United squad.

Signed from Swansea City back in 2018 for a bargain fee, arriving for just £7m, and he has gone on to be a star in east London.

He won Hammer of the Year in 2019 and remains the first-choice under manager David Moyes.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is 35 and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the January transfer window.

But it appears that possibility could be nipped in the bud in the coming weeks.

The Daily Mail reports that Moyes is keen to tie the goalkeeper down and that an offer will be forthcoming soon.

The Irons are hopeful of extending Fabianski’s stay by another two years, which would see him through to his 37th birthday.

In total, Fabianski has played 77 times for West Ham and has kept 17 clean sheets while conceding 108 goals.

This season, he has played in every game in the Premier League, with the Irons enjoying a fruitful start to the season which has involved impressive draws with both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Fabianski is central to West Ham.

He is still a fine goalkeeper and keeping him around makes all the sense in the world; Moyes is hardly phasing him out.

Thus, ensuring he stays in east London should be key for the Irons.

Still, with his age, West Ham should be on the lookout for the next player who can come in and potentially take the gloves over when Fabianski does decide to either move on or retire.

Having him come in and potentially play under the Pole for a season at least would be the best strategy.

