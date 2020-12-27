Sam Allardyce pulled off one of his classic masterclasses at Anfield today.

His West Brom side travelled to Liverpool with little to no hope of getting a result, but they managed to secure a 1-1 draw.

Sadio Mane gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute, the Senegalese superbly collecting a pass from Joel Matip before firing home from inside the penalty area.

That was supposed to be the catalyst for yet another goal-filled Liverpool performance, but it wasn't to be for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Despite having most of the possession, the Premier League champions failed to create meaningful chances and allowed West Brom back into the game.

Central defender Semi Ajayi scored a deserved equaliser from a corner in the 82nd minute and the Baggies managed to hold out for a priceless point.

It could have been so different, though. In the final minute of normal time, West Brom 'keeper Sam Johnstone pulled off one of the best saves of 2020 to preserve Big Sam's latest masterclass.

Roberto Firmino couldn't believe his eyes.

Johnstone's miraculous save

What. A. Save.

Firmino headed the ball powerfully into the ground from close-range, but Johnstone somehow managed to thwart the Brazilian striker's goal-bound effort.

The 1-1 draw against West Brom means Liverpool are only three points clear of city rivals Everton at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp will be furious with that, especially after his team were so lacklustre in attack against the Baggies. The Reds had 78% possession and 14 shots, but they just couldn't get that crucial second goal.

Amazingly, Liverpool only had two attempts on target, while West Brom managed to test Alisson Becker on four occasions.

Big Sam might just be a tactical genius...

