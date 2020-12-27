Bruno Fernandes was at his brilliant best once again during Manchester United's 2-2 draw away at Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Portuguese midfielder assisted Marcus Rashford's opener and scored United's second himself in what was an enthralling encounter at the King Power Stadium.

A draw was a fair result and the game was yet more proof that Fernandes is without question the Red Devils' most important player right now.

In his 14 appearances in the Premier League this season, the 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and contributed six assists, a quite phenomenal record.

United supporters understandably adore the tigerish Portuguese midfielder and it seems club legend Paul Scholes is also a massive fan as well.

In fact, the Englishman - regarded by most as one of the greatest players in Premier League history - believes that Fernandes is superior to him.

“He’s [Fernandes] better than me. He’s different to me,” Scholes told United's Tunnel Insider, per the club's official website.

“He scores more goals than me, he creates more goals than me. I’d like to play with him, probably behind him would be alright. But no, he’s been sensational, a big difference.

“I think before he came to the team, United could hardly create a chance with some of the stuff they were playing, but now they look like they can score three, four or five goals every game.”

Fernandes really has received the ultimate compliment from a true United legend.

In truth, Scholes is playing down his own brilliance, as the 46-year-old was a completely different player to Fernandes during his playing days.

Scholes was tasked with dictating the tempo of the game from deep, rather than being Sir Alex Ferguson's chief creator.

He still managed to score 152 goals and contributed 73 assists in his 709 appearances for the Red Devils, though, which is a stellar record for a central midfielder.

News Now - Sport News