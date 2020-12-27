Leeds told to strengthen two areas in January transfer window

The January transfer window will roll around soon enough.

Leeds United were incredibly busy in the summer transfer window and signed no fewer than eight players.

Nevertheless, they could well be looking to bring in new faces in January as they bid to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Leeds have had something of a rollercoaster season and have gone toe-to-toe with both Liverpool and Manchester City, losing 4-3 to the Reds and holding City to a draw, while they were thumped 6-2 by Manchester United.

It would not be a surprise, then, if they did try to make acquisitions in the winter window.

There has been a suggestion that there could be a centre-back signed, because of an injury crisis that has seen Luke Ayling play out of position in the heart of the backline when he is actually a natural full-back.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

But Noel Whelan, the former Leeds midfielder, believes that a move for a defender doesn’t make sense and has urged the club to focus their attentions elsewhere.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “If the money is available it’s best served on a centre-forward to help ease the load on Patrick Bamford up there and on a centre-midfield player.

“I think they’re two positions that are critical and could take Leeds to another level.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Whelan is right.

Bamford has scored eight goals thus far this season but he has not exactly been in electric form recently.

He has scored four goals in nine games and there simply isn’t all that much behind him, either.

The next top scorers in the Leeds squad in all competitions are Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas, one a midfielder and one a defender.

Leeds really do need a striker, and bringing in a midfielder to potentially bolster their options too, would make more sense than signing a centre-back.

News Now - Sport News