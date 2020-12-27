‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor returns to action on 23 January.

He will once again share the octagon with Louisiana-born powerhouse Dustin Poirier in his most competitive contest since losing to 155lb supreme, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in October of 2018.

Poirier, who lost to McGregor via knockout in their first meeting in 2014, also lost to Khabib last year, and comes into this fight as the underdog.

His re-scheduled June bout against Dan Hooker was gruelling; both men took extensive punishment in what has been dubbed as the fight of 2020.

Ultimately, Poirier’s quality and heart shone through, coming back from a shaky first couple of rounds and dominating a tired Hooker in the second half of the fight.

However, he did make hard work of it, copping solid, clean shots early on and struggling to find a decisive blow to finish his man.

If McGregor can find and exploit the cracks we saw against Hooker, put the American under pressure and not let him set and counter, it could be a comprehensive victory for the Irishman, who looked impressive with a first-round knockout victory in his last outing over a tough Cowboy Cerrone.

The 31-year-old is back fighting at lightweight, the division in which he was beaten via submission by Khabib.

Ring rust has been a concern for supporters of the Dublin man, who has fought only once in nearly two and a half years. However, the Irishman’s sparring tapes and training photos are reason for fans to be confident.

They show his chiselled physique and bulging thighs back down at a more natural weight, not to mention a rather drastic hairstyle transformation, too.

Looking sharp, he slips and counters with a level of precision we are so used to seeing from the former multi-weight world champ.

This exposure has caught the eye of long-term friend, Justin Bieber, who commented on McGregor’s Christmas social media post in which he is pictured with his wife and two young children, saying, “Bro, you literally look like a superhero.”



McGregor replied: “Just your friendly neighbourhood JackedMan”.

Seemingly turning over a new leaf in his career, McGregor is back in the limelight, where he belongs.

After the Poirier fight, it looks possible that we could see a return to boxing against none other than YouTube and social media sensation Jake Paul.

While few really believe Paul will win, this would do yet more wonders for McGregor’s sensational profile, despite already being by far the most well-known fighter in the history of UFC.

An exciting and unprecedented 2021 approaches for The Notorious One.

