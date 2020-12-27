Cristiano Ronaldo was named the 'Player of the Century' at the Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday evening.

It's yet another prestigious accolade for the Portuguese superstar, adding to his five Ballon d'Ors and various other high-profile individual honours.

Ronaldo beat eternal rival Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to win the 'Player of the Century' award.

The Portuguese was presented with the accolade at a ceremony in Dubai and it seems the 35-year-old could have been lifting multiple trophies at the event.

According to reports, Ronaldo was actually the winner of the 'Player of the Year' award, but he instead handed it to Robert Lewandowski as the 35-year-old believed his victory was 'unfair'.

Italian publication Tuttosport state that the Portuguese and his agent Jorge Mendes believe he only won the award over Lewandowski in the public vote due to his popularity.

If true, it's a remarkable gesture from Ronaldo, especially as Lewandowski was so deserving of the accolade.

The Polish striker helped Bayern Munich win the treble in 2019/20 and has scored 55 goals in all competitions for the German giants in 2020.

He's the rightful winner of the 'Player of the Year' award over Ronaldo, but it's hard to argue with the Juventus superstar being named the 'Player of the Century'.

After winning the accolade, Ronaldo said at the ceremony in Dubai: "For 20 consecutive years I have played and scored as a professional, I didn't know there was another record to beat.

"It's a pleasure to hear about the records, I have achieved all this but without my teammates, without a great team, I would not have achieved these records.

"It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.

"To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much.

"I hope to still be able to play for more years."

