Cristiano Ronaldo was named the 'Player of the Century' at the Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday evening.

It's yet another prestigious accolade for the Portuguese superstar, adding to his five Ballon d'Ors and various other high-profile individual honours.

Ronaldo beat eternal rival Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to win the 'Player of the Century' award.

The Portuguese was presented with the accolade at a ceremony in Dubai and it seems the 35-year-old could have been lifting multiple trophies at the event.

Ronaldo won the fans' vote for the 'Player of the Year', but the Dubai Global Soccer Jury weighed in to hand the award to Robert Lewandowski.

An official statement from the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards reads: “Robert Lewandowski was named Player of the Year 2020 at last night’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, thanks to a combination of votes from fans all over the world and votes from the Dubai Globe Soccer Jury.

"Lewandowski has had an exceptional season, being a top scorer of the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup and stacking up victories for his club, Bayern Munich.”

The Polish striker is the rightful winner of the 'Player of the Year' award over Ronaldo, but it's hard to argue with the Juventus superstar being named the 'Player of the Century'.

After winning the accolade, Ronaldo said at the ceremony in Dubai: "For 20 consecutive years I have played and scored as a professional, I didn't know there was another record to beat.

"It's a pleasure to hear about the records, I have achieved all this but without my teammates, without a great team, I would not have achieved these records.

"It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.

"To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more fun, thank you very much.

"I hope to still be able to play for more years."

