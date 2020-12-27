Mike Tyson is one of the biggest names in the history of boxing.

The controversial heavyweight was known for his incredible speed and power that saw him become the youngest heavyweight champion in the world.

It was his out of the ring antics that saw him gain the reputation as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ however, with Tyson eventually serving time in prison.

Sadly, that stint in the clink robbed us of Tyson’s prime years and, by the time he was released, he just wasn’t the same.

However, Tyson has really turned it all around and is now a household name for several other reasons.

His podcast is very popular and his drive to take part in massive exhibition fights to raise money for charity goes to show just how big his heart is.

Now, it looks as though ‘Iron Mike’ is looking to pass on the boxing baton to some of his kids after revealing on Instagram recently that his family has become ‘addicted to boxing’.

Tyson admitted that he has introduced interactive boxing workout program FightCamp at home, and his kids absolutely love it.

“It was a cool way to introduce boxing to my kids and now I can’t keep them off it.

“It’s been a few months since we got it. I use it for combination drills and Milan & Morocco use the pre-programmed workouts.

“It helps @milantyson with pivot moves that help her tennis game. It helps my son, Morocco stay focused.

“They are both homeschooled so it’s a good way to get in more exercise.”

Tyson now has his sites set on further nostalgia fights with bouts against the likes of Evander Holyfield reportedly in the works.

After his bout with Roy Jones Jr. went down a treat with boxing fans all over the world, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Tyson take to the ring again.

