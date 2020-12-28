Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last four Premier League games.

During that time, Jose Mourinho's side have lost twice, drawn twice, scored only three goals and fallen from first to fifth in the table.

One of their three goals came courtesy of Tanguy Ndombele in the opening minutes of last night's 1-1 draw away at Wolves.

After the French midfielder had given them the lead, the north London side refused to take the game to Wolves, failing to muster a single shot on target after the 21st minute.

Romain Saiss grabbed a deserved equaliser for the hosts in the 86th minute, the Moroccan international heading home Pedro Neto's cross.

Spurs did attempt to break forward to try and score a winning goal after Saiss' strike, but their attempts were easily thwarted by Wolves' defence.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side frustrated the visitors so much that star striker Harry Kane had to take a theatrical tumble in the box to try and win a penalty late on.

Thankfully, the referee didn't fall for it, although Kane annoyingly wasn't given a yellow card for a blatant dive.

You can check out the incident in the video below.

Kane's dive vs Wolves

Knowing that he had nowhere to go, Kane decided to throw himself to the ground after feeling minimal contact from Saiss.

The England captain is one of the world's best strikers, of that there can be no doubt, but he really does need to cut the diving out of his game.

Football lovers on Twitter were understandably frustrated with Kane, one fan posting: "What does Kane have to do to get booked for diving?"

Therein lies the problem. Elite level players try and con referees by diving on a frighteningly regular basis, but they are rarely punished for their actions.

As such, the issue will never be eradicated from the game, even with the implementation of VAR.

