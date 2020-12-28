For much of his football career, Lionel Messi has been a man of few words.

The Argentine legend has done his talking with his displays on the pitch.

But he's just given one of the most revealing interviews of his career to Spanish television channel, La Sexta.

Messi talked about a number of football figures including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Pep Guardiola.

He also opened up about the events which led him to hand in a transfer request at Barcelona earlier this summer, his future at the club and what he plans to do next.

We have summarised the best bits of his interview below:

ABOUT EVENTS AT BARCELONA LAST SUMMER

Messi sent Barcelona a burofax in order to force a move away from the club last summer. He opeend up about his thoughts behind his actions.

"It was a manner of making a point and expressing my feelings," Messi told the Daily Mail.

"It was me telling the club that I wanted to leave I felt I'd completed a cycle and it was time to leave the club that had given me so much.

"I wanted to win titles and battle for the Champions League and felt it was time for change. The president then started to filter this and that to paint a negative picture of me."

"It was far from easy for me to say I wanted to leave the club and the city. The family wanted to stay here, this is their home but I genuinely felt it was time to go."

ADMITS BARCELONA ARE 'VERY BAD'

Barca have not been very good to start the season and he admitted that the club is in a 'very bad' way.

"I'm excited even though the club is going through difficult times. These are difficult times, as for everyone," he said, per the Sun.

"The club is really bad, very bad, it will be difficult to get back to where we were."

ON BARCELONA FUTURE

Messi is open to talk to non-Spanish clubs at the start of January. But the Argentine will wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

"Nothing will be crystal clear before the end of the year. I'll wait until the season is over," he said, per Sky Sports.

"What matters now is thinking about the team, finishing the year well and not being distracted by other things.

"I don't know what will happen. I'm focused on what we have here and battling for whatever we can.

"I'm not thinking about how the year will end. As of today, it wouldn't be wise for me to say what I'm going to do because I don't know."

PRAISES CRISTIANO RONALDO

Messi was asked which sporting stars he admires.

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work," Messi said, per Goal.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best."

SLAMS BARCELONA FOR LUIS SUAREZ EXIT

Messi expressed his disbelief that good friend Suarez was allowed to leave Barcelona for free.

"What happened with Luis Suarez to Atleti (Atletico Madrid) was crazy!" He said.

"He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable."

PRAISES PEP GUARDIOLA

Messi was full of praise for Guardiola, who he described as 'special'.

"He (Guardiola) has something special about him. I don't know," Messi said, per Sky Sports.

"He makes you see things in a certain way in terms of how he prepares for games, both defensively and going forward.

"He could tell you exactly how the match is going and how you have to attack to win."

REVEALS 'DREAM' TO PLAY IN ANOTHER LEAGUE

The Argentine revealed he wants to play in another league, especially MLS.

"I've always had the dream of playing in another league, in the United States," he said. "Maybe it will happen, doesn't have to be right away. Today I am just focused on these next six months."

News Now - Sport News