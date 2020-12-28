Chelsea's recent Premier League form has been rather concerning.

The Blues have lost three of their last four games in the English top-flight, the club's latest defeat coming at the hands of London rivals Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Frank Lampard's side were the big favourites going into the match, but were deservedly beaten 3-1 by the Gunners.

It means the Blues are outside of the top four going into their final game of 2020 against in-form Aston Villa.

Something needs to change if Chelsea are going to see off Dean Smith's side at Stamford Bridge and proceed to get their season back on track in 2021.

One thing that Lampard can - and must - do is make major changes to his starting XI, as it's evident his current blueprint is not cut out to mix it with the very best and challenge for major honours.

But there is serious potential in Chelsea's squad, which there should be after spending £200m+ in the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we've decided to pick what we believe is the West London side's best XI for the remainder of 2020/21 and it's a lineup that really could get the Blues' season back on track.

Chelsea's best starting XI for 2021

Formation: 4-2-3-1

XI: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner.

The back five picks itself, but it's further forward where we're proposing major changes to the Chelsea XI.

Mount's selfless playing style makes him perfect for a deeper midfield role alongside Kante. Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho both proved against Arsenal that they're not worthy partners for the Frenchman.

Out wide, we've deployed Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi in their natural positions, which would almost certainly improve the Blues as an overall attacking unit both on the break and against a deep block.

In-between the two speedsters sits Ziyech, the most creative player in the Chelsea squad by a country mile and the ideal central playmaker for the Blues, ahead of Kai Havertz.

Up top, we've selected Werner over both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. The German may be on a wretched run of form, but he deserves a chance in the position where he forged a glowing reputation at RB Leipzig.

Lest we forget, the German tore up the Bundesliga in 2019/20 as a central striker, scoring 28 goals and contributing eight assists in 34 games.

If Werner finds his feet as the focal point of attack with Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech in support, Chelsea will be a tough team to stop in 2021.

It's an attack-heavy XI, but it might just work for the Blues.

