Arsenal's issues this season have been well documented.

The Gunners have struggled in the Premier League massively.

Mikel Arteta's side hadn't tasted victory in eight games leading up to their match against Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal managed to address their slide at the Emirates Stadium as they defeated the Blues 3-1.

But, despite that morale boosting win, they are still performing well below expectations.

Arsenal are currently 15th, having won just five of their opening 15 Premier League games. They are just six points above the relegation zone.

The January transfer window is going to be extremely important as Arsenal look to turn their fortunes around.

The bad news is they could well lose their long-time right-back, Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona are said to be lining up a move for their former youth player next month.

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta, who is favourite to win next month’s election, wants Bellerin to rejoin the club he left in 2011.

Arsenal have already been identifying players that could replace the Spaniard.

And, according to the Mirror, they are lining up a move for Brighton youngster, Tariq Lamptey.

The Englishman joined Brighton from Chelsea in January.

And he has impressed during his short spell with The Seagulls.

Lamptey, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, has quickly established himself as one of the best youngsters in the Premier League.

His pace makes him a threat going forward, while he is also astute in defence.

Many Arsenal fans have been reacting to the report and they have been urging the club to make a move for the youngster.

Arsenal would most likely face competition for Lamptey's signature, with Bayern Munich and Man City rumoured to be interested.

The only concern surrounding Lamptey is his fitness. He has missed multiple games this season through injury.

But if he can resolve these issues, he would be a brilliant signing for the Gunners.

He's already a brilliant talent and, at 20 years old, he's only going to get better and better.

News Now - Sport News