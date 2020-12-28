Former WWE analyst and WWE Superstar CM Punk, also known as Phillip Brooks, has announced that he will be donating a month's worth of merchandise sales to Jon Huber's family following his tragic death.

The wrestling merchandise retailer Pro Wrestling Tees took to Twitter to confirm CM Punk’s plans with the following tweet: “CM Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk.”

This amazing act of sincerity from the former WWE star coincides with Pro Wrestling Tees plans, as they will also donate merchandise sales to Huber's family following his passing.

Jon Huber, who went by the name Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE, died of an ongoing lung issue on Boxing Day.

This unexpected passing took the wrestling world by surprise, but the reaction to this tragedy has been one of class and care.

WWE superstar Randy Orton posted a heartfelt tribute to his former colleague on Instagram, as did nearly everyone who has come into contact with Huber throughout his career.

Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan also took to Twitter to pay his respects to Huber, as he said: “Totally devastated over the loss of Jon” Luke/Brodie”, such a great talent and awesome human being! RIP my brother HH.”

WWE analyst Ryan Satin also took to Twitter, as he uploaded a one-minute compilation video of his lethal discus clothesline to celebrate the career of Jon Huber, which went viral and had wrestling fans praising his talents.

Our thoughts go out to Jon Huber’s family during this tough time.

