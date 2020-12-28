It’s been an unusual year for WWE, with the vast majority of events not being able to have fans inside the arenas.

Nevertheless, there have still been some truly great matches in 2020 and it's time to acknowledge them and appreciate them.

To celebrate some of the epic clashes in 2020, WWE have officially released their top 25 matches of the year.

There were an abundance of thrilling matches this year, which no doubt made it tough for WWE to get it down to 25, but nevertheless, let’s take a look at the list they've put together.

Remember, if you don't agree with said list, blame WWE, not us!

25-11

25. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak (WWE Elimination Chamber)

24. Five-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title (NXT TakeOver XXX)

23. Toni Storm vs. Kay Lee Ray - NXT UK Women’s Title “I Quit” Match (NXT UK, Feb. 27)

22. Big E vs. Sheamus - Falls Count Anywhere Match (SmackDown, Oct. 9)

21. Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher - NXT Fight Pit (WWE NXT, May 27)

20. Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (WWE Clash of Champions)

19. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 36)

18. NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match (NXT Super Tuesday)

17. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Money in the Bank)

16. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai - NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT Halloween Havoc)

15. Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches (WWE Money in the Bank)

14. Men’s Royal Rumble Match

13. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens – TLC Match (WWE TLC)

12. Triple Threat NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT TakeOver: In Your House)

11. Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole - Winner Take All Match (NXT Great American Bash)

25-11 Summary

The Royal Rumble match is always a gripping encounter, with surprise Superstars entering the bout and shock eliminations taking place. This year's was no different, so that's why it has been ranked at a respectable 14th place.

Roman Reigns made a dramatic return to WWE this year, and his brutal clashes with both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens understandably make it onto the list.

NXT has been going from strength to strength in recent years as WWE continue to churn out more new talents, and Candice LeRae vs lo Shirai was a prime example of this. What a clash this was at NXT Halloween Havoc.

10-1

10. NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly (NXT TakeOver 31)

9. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - NXT Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania 36)

8. WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov - NXT United Kingdom Championship (NXT UK, Oct. 29)

7. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton - Ambulance Match (WWE Clash of Champions)

6. Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental Championship Match (SmackDown, June 12)

5. Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WWE Clash of Champions)

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (Survivor Series)

3. Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever (WWE Backlash)

2. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley - SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

1. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles - Boneyard Match (WrestleMania 36)

10-1 Summary

It wouldn’t be a WWE top 25 list without a Hell in a Cell match. Sasha Banks vs Bayley was yet another example of why WWE fans love an intense fight in the cell.

The Rated RKO alumni Edge and Randy Orton clashed to the delight of the WWE Universe this year, and it was a great spectacle seeing two modern greats take to the ring. However, after the company labelled it 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,' it is a bit surprising that it only comes in third for 2020...

No surprises as to which match is at No.1, however. The Undertaker at WrestleMania will grab the attention of every WWE fan and his clash with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 did not disappoint.

So there you have it, there are the greatest 25 matches from 2020 according to WWE themselves.

News Now - Sport News