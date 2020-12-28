There are so many world-class players currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Liverpool have been flying in the past few years thanks to the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and more.

Kevin De Bruyne is the world's best midfielder, while Bruno Fernandes has set the Premier League alight since joining Man United in January.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are combining brilliantly for Tottenham, while Jack Grealish has emerged into one of England's best players.

As 2020 comes to a close, the Telegraph have ranked the 30 best players currently playing in England's top tier.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

You can view their selections and why they made their picks by clicking here:

We've listed their top 25 best Premier League players below.

25. Raul Jimenez

24. Fabinho

23. Hugo Lloris

22: Roberto Firmino

21. Ederson

Firmino being so low down is controversial.

The Brazilian is often criticised because he doesn't score enough goals, but he adds so much more.

Liverpool are a much worse team without Firmino.

20. Paul Pogba

19. Jamie Vardy

18. N’Golo Kante

17. Jordan Henderson

16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

I'm sorry, but how is Pogba ranked 20th?! On his day he's a brilliant player but he's just far too inconsistent.

Aubameyang being ranked above Vardy is also controversial. The Gabonese is a great player but he's been well off the pace so far this season, scoring just three times in 13 Premier League games.

Vardy, on the other hand, continues to defy his age with 11 Premier League goals in 13 games.

15. Jack Grealish

14. Andrew Robertson

13. Trent Alexander-Arnold

12. Sergio Aguero

11. Marcus Rashford

I'm just going to go ahead and say it. Aguero is past his best.

He's suffered numerous injury problems over the past few year so I think 12th is a little high for him.

I'd have Grealish over him, who has been a revelation for Aston Villa so far this season. No disrespect to Villa, but a move to a Champions League outfit awaits.

If I'm being extra picky, I'd also have Robertson over Alexander-Arnold as he offers more in defence.

10. Thiago Alcantara

9. Alisson

8. Raheem Sterling

7. Bruno Fernandes

6. Son Heung-min

I'm amazed that Fernandes hasn't been ranked in the top five. What he has done since joining United has been nothing short of incredible.

The Red Devils look a completely different side without him. I think he's the most important player in the Premier League.

Son, who is valued at £81m by Transfermarkt, just misses out on the top five.

5. Sadio Mane

4. Mohamed Salah

3. Harry Kane

2. Virgil van Dijk

1. Kevin De Bruyne

To be honest, I think the Telegraph's top five is spot on.

Salah, who has scored 13 Premier League goals already this season, just misses out on the top three.

De Bruyne is the world's best midfielder and there can't be too many people that don't think he's the best in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News