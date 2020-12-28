Conor McGregor is currently hard at work as he prepares for his return to the UFC Octagon on January 23.

The Irish superstar will have been out of the fight game for over a year by the time his bout with Dustin Poirier rolls around and it is safe to say that he is raring to go.

McGregor’s last fight came way back in January of this year as he made light work of Donald Cerrone.

It took McGregor just 40 seconds to finish the American off with reports indicating that ‘Notorious’ earned a staggering £1.6 million per second for his work.

It heralded the long awaited return of McGregor to the MMA world, but, after a year to end all years, fans have been made to wait once again to the ‘Notorious’ in action.

That wait is drawing to a close however, as McGregor continues to prepare for his upcoming Poirier rematch.

In their first fight, back at UFC 178, McGregor claimed a comprehensive victory in the first round, seeing Poirier off with consummate ease.

McGregor has drawn a lot of praise in recent weeks from fans and experts alike after showing off his incredible physique in training videos and on social media.

The Irishman looks to be in the best shape of his life as he prepares for the lightweight bout.

Now, with all reports suggesting that Conor is more focused than he has ever been, the 32-year-old has made an exciting promise to fans.

After taking a few days off for Christmas, McGregor was right back at, pictured training at a Crumlin boxing club.

Taking to the Instagram, Conor made a bold claim captioning the post:

“Solid work in the 18oz’rs! Back on the horse! Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance! I am preparing a masterpiece!

Now who wouldn’t want to watch a Conor McGregor masterpiece?

It could be a long old night for Poirier.

