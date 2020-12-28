Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the Player of the Century.

The Portuguese superstar took home the main prize at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday night, being heralded as the greatest player between 2000 and 2020 in the process.

The event, which was held at the Armani Hotel in the UAE, also saw Pep Guardiola crowned the Coach of the Century, while Robert Lewandowski was named the best player of the last 12 months.

Globe Soccer Awards

Real Madrid won the second Club of the Century award of their illustrious history and Hansi Flick, who controversially missed out on FIFA's iteration, was finally rewarded for his 2020 achievements.

However, let's face it, all eyes were on Ronaldo taking home one of the biggest prizes of his entire career because there were countless legends competing to get their hands on the plaque.

You know you've achieved something special when you've ousted the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta and Xavi along the way.

Ronaldo takes the top prize

"It's a pleasure to win titles," said Ronaldo, per Goal. "It's not easy to be top of the game for so many years. I am really proud, but without a team, great coaches and clubs it is not possible."

Now, the prize wasn't settled on the votes of fans alone - the official Globe Soccer jury had their part to play - but they certainly played their part and their say on the matter has been revealed.

That's because the full result of the fan vote has been published on the Globe Soccer website, giving us an insight on how the masses think the 28 original nominees should have been ranked.

Fan voting revealed

It's a pretty brutal system, we're not going to lie, because some of the greatest players of all time have been dumped on either 0% or 1% of the vote, though Ronaldo does retain his top spot.

So, without further ado, check out how the 28 nominees shaped up in the eyes of the fans:

=15. Xavi - 0%

=15. Philipp Lahm - 0%

=15. Manuel Neuer - 0%

=15. Luis Figo - 0%

=15. Luka Modric - 0%

=15. Kylian Mbappe - 0%

=15. Kaka - 0%

=15. Iker Casillas - 0%

=15. Gianluigi Buffon - 0%

=15. Frank Lampard - 0%

=15. Fabio Cannavaro - 0%

=15. David Beckham - 0%

=15. Arjen Robben - 0%

=15. Andrea Pirlo - 0%

=7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 1%

=7. Steven Gerrard - 1%

=7. Sergio Ramos - 1%

=7. Ronaldo Nazario - 1%

=7. Neymar - 1%

=7. Francesco Totti - 1%

=7. Andriy Shevchenko - 1%

=7. Andres Iniesta - 1%

6. Zinedine Zidane - 2%

5. Robert Lewandowski - 4%

4. Ronaldinho - 7%

3. Lionel Messi - 20%

2. Mohamed Salah - 25%

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 33%

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Is Salah the second greatest footballer of the last 20 years? Is he heck.

Look, the £108 million-rated star is one of the best players in the Premier League and gets a really tough time from fans - expect from this poll, of course - but we can't start talking about him in Messi/Ronaldo terms.

It's astonishing to me that the player who just overtook Pele with the most goals for a single club, adding to his world-record of most goals in a calendar, only wound up in third place.

But even then, as much as I'm happy for Ronaldo to take home the top prize, there seems to be an overall recency bias because it's scandalous to see so many older legends get so few votes.

Besides, you're not telling me that the incumbent Ronaldo is 33 times better than the original...

